Head to Head Contrast: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89% CNFinance 7.76% 3.63% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.32 -$52.76 million N/A N/A CNFinance $1.16 billion 0.17 $20.11 million $0.28 10.61

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

CNFinance beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

