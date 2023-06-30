Head-To-Head Review: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Accolade alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -126.58% -31.98% -17.32% Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 5 11 0 2.69 Mastercard 1 2 18 0 2.81

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $14.74, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $417.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Mastercard.

76.4% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accolade and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 2.56 -$459.65 million ($6.56) -1.93 Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.52 $9.93 billion $10.01 38.73

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats Accolade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.