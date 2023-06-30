Head to Head Survey: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 9.70 $585.90 million $7.28 51.84 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for West Pharmaceutical Services and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $344.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.15% 24.14% 17.83% Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. The company also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; equipment manufacturer membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and detection systems, sensor chips and consumables, systems, biosensors and kits, compliance tools, and systems software. Further, it offers water purification systems; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, it provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, media and process, instrument, system service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

