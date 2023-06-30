Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.47.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,623,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,959 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.