Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

