Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

