Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.6 %

HP opened at $35.09 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.