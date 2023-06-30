Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $114.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

