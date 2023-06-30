Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,775 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

SLV opened at $20.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.