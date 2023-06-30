Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $211.09. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $249.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

