Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

