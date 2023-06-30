Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after acquiring an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

