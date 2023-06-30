Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

