Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 421,850 shares of company stock valued at $56,671,813 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

