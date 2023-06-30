Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 4,149 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.