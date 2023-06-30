Herold Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 713,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 663,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

