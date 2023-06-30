Herold Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

