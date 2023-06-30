Herold Advisors Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $41.30 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

