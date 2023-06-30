Herold Advisors Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

