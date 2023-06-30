Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity

Dominion Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

