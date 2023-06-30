Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $580,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

FANG stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

