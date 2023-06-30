Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

