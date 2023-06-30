Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $519,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

