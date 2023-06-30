Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

