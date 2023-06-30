Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

