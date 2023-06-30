Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,855 Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEAD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

