Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $244.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

