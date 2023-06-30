Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.