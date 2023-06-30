Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

