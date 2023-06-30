HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

