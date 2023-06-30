HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROST. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

