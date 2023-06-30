HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

