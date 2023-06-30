HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,402 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 449,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 120,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

WBD opened at $12.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.