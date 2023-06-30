HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,535 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

