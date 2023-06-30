HM Payson & Co. Sells 253 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Activity at American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.