HM Payson & Co. Sells 731 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

