Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.0 %

HON opened at $206.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

