Horan Securities Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 87,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 166,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 32,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

