Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Hub Group stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

