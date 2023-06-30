Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,114,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,734,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

