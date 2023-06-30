Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.