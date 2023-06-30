Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

