HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 52.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 57.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 291,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA opened at $3.60 on Friday. HUYA has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $857.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

(Free Report

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.