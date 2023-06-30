IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,542 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 313,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

