IFP Advisors Inc Sells 50,452 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

