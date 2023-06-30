Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

