Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $248.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

