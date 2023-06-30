Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.21.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $248.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
