Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.70.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.67 and its 200-day moving average is $208.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

