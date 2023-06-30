Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,154 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 15.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:UJUN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $92.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

