Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.22. Approximately 248,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 388,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,334,914 shares of company stock valued at $118,850,747. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

